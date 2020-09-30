NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) has a beta value of 0.65 and has seen 1,780,583 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.9 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.81 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 1.37% during that session. The NG stock price is -8.81% off its 52-week high price of $12.85 and 60.63% above the 52-week low of $4.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) trade information

Sporting 1.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the NG stock price touched $12.10- or saw a rise of 2.4%. Year-to-date, NovaGold Resources Inc. shares have moved 31.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) have changed 20.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 154.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +154.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 154.02% from current levels.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +7.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +12.7% .

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.47% with a share float percentage of 74.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NovaGold Resources Inc. having a total of 281 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 24.64 Million shares worth more than $226.24 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 7.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Paulson & Company, Inc., with the holding of over 22.23 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $204.04 Million and represent 6.74% of shares outstanding.