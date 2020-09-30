NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 1,378,654 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.81 Billion, closed the last trade at $22.01 per share which meant it gained $1.98 on the day or 9.89% during that session. The NCR stock price is -62.97% off its 52-week high price of $35.87 and 52.07% above the 52-week low of $10.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NCR Corporation (NCR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.36.

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) trade information

Sporting 9.89% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the NCR stock price touched $22.08- or saw a rise of 0.32%. Year-to-date, NCR Corporation shares have moved -37.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) have changed 4.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $32. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +45.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -18.22% from current levels.

NCR Corporation (NCR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NCR Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +24.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -45.91%, compared to -14.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50.7% and -22.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.6%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.55 Billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.78 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.78 Billion and $1.89 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -13% for the current quarter and -5.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +26.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +956.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4%.

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.91% with a share float percentage of 95.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NCR Corporation having a total of 484 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.62 Million shares worth more than $218.55 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.16 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $193.26 Million and represent 8.69% of shares outstanding.