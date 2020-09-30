MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) has a beta value of 1.3 and has seen 946,503 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.57 Billion, closed the last trade at $16.57 per share which meant it gained $1.39 on the day or 9.16% during that session. The MAG stock price is -10.14% off its 52-week high price of $18.25 and 76.83% above the 52-week low of $3.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 777.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 676.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) trade information

Sporting 9.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the MAG stock price touched $16.82- or saw a rise of 1.49%. Year-to-date, MAG Silver Corp. shares have moved 39.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) have changed -0.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.4 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +50.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -1.03% from current levels.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +27.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +24.3% .

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.8% with a share float percentage of 88.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MAG Silver Corp. having a total of 164 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sprott Inc. with over 4.92 Million shares worth more than $69.42 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Sprott Inc. held 5.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 3.33 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.93 Million and represent 3.53% of shares outstanding.