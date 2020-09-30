Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 4,133,553 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.68 Billion, closed the recent trade at $14.06 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 0.82% during that session. The EQNR stock price is -49.64% off its 52-week high price of $21.04 and 40.18% above the 52-week low of $8.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Equinor ASA (EQNR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) trade information

Sporting 0.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 24 when the EQNR stock price touched $14.78- or saw a rise of 4.77%. Year-to-date, Equinor ASA shares have moved -29.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have changed -13.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.76, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.52 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +35.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.72% from current levels.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.52 Billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.55 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2019. Year-ago sales stood $18.07 Billion and $19.14 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -8.6% for the current quarter and -13.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -75.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.7%.

EQNR Dividends

Equinor ASA is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.36 at a share yield of 2.58%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 5.06%.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.36% with a share float percentage of 6.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equinor ASA having a total of 277 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 43.24 Million shares worth more than $626.18 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 1.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 10.02 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $145.12 Million and represent 0.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund and Fidelity Dividend Growth Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.26% shares in the company for having 8319896 shares of worth $124.05 Million while later fund manager owns 4.8 Million shares of worth $71.58 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.