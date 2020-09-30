Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 1,883,377 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.58 Million, closed the last trade at $3.25 per share which meant it gained $0.92 on the day or 39.48% during that session. The INOD stock price is -6.15% off its 52-week high price of $3.45 and 76.92% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 137.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Innodata Inc. (INOD) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) trade information

Sporting 39.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the INOD stock price touched $3.45-5 or saw a rise of 5.8%. Year-to-date, Innodata Inc. shares have moved 185.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 42.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) have changed 55.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 45.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +53.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 53.85% from current levels.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -535.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.