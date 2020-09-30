Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,514,704 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $375.8 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.8 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 2.64% during that session. The YJ stock price is -298.22% off its 52-week high price of $7.168 and 5% above the 52-week low of $1.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 302.69 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 281.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yunji Inc. (YJ) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) trade information

Sporting 2.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the YJ stock price touched $2.09 or saw a rise of 14.83%. Year-to-date, Yunji Inc. shares have moved -61.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) have changed -30.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 78.97 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.28.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Yunji Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -52.19% over the past 6 months, compared to 0.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100% and 600% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.5%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +26.4%.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.9% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.69% with a share float percentage of 12.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yunji Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 12.09 Million shares worth more than $32.52 Million. As of June 29, 2020, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. held 89.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Yiheng Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 550Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.48 Million and represent 4.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and TIFF Multi-Asset Fund. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.9% shares in the company for having 121149 shares of worth $411.91 Thousand while later fund manager owns 71.11 Thousand shares of worth $191.29 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.53% of company’s outstanding stock.