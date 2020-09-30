Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has a beta value of 0.33 and has seen 522,671 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $539.22 Million, closed the last trade at $13.01 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 0.62% during that session. The MITK stock price is -4% off its 52-week high price of $13.53 and 59.57% above the 52-week low of $5.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 520Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 469.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.15.

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) trade information

Sporting 0.62% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the MITK stock price touched $13.23- or saw a rise of 1.66%. Year-to-date, Mitek Systems, Inc. shares have moved 70.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) have changed 2.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 942.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump -6.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +7.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -23.14% from current levels.

Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) estimates and forecasts

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $27.47 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $25.54 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $25.02 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.8% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +36.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +90.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.5% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.15% with a share float percentage of 71.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mitek Systems, Inc. having a total of 175 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Toronado Partners, LLC with over 2.86 Million shares worth more than $27.51 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Toronado Partners, LLC held 6.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Legal & General Group PLC, with the holding of over 2.5 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.06 Million and represent 6.06% of shares outstanding.