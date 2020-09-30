Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 5,277,924 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.82 Billion, closed the recent trade at $16.14 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 1.31% during that session. The EPD stock price is -81.04% off its 52-week high price of $29.22 and 36.37% above the 52-week low of $10.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.62 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 22 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.48.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) trade information

Sporting 1.31% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the EPD stock price touched $16.23- or saw a rise of 0.18%. Year-to-date, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares have moved -42.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have changed -8.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21 while the price target rests at a high of $29. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +79.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.11% from current levels.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +11.4% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.19%, compared to -11.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4.3% and -2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.7%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.16 Billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.25 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $7.96 Billion and $8.01 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -10.2% for the current quarter and -9.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +7.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +9.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -3.68%.

EPD Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 28 and October 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.78 at a share yield of 11.17%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 6.58%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.45% with a share float percentage of 55.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enterprise Products Partners L.P. having a total of 1189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Group Inc. with over 76.91 Million shares worth more than $1.4 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Blackstone Group Inc. held 3.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with the holding of over 44.15 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $802.28 Million and represent 2.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.08% shares in the company for having 23706235 shares of worth $452.79 Million while later fund manager owns 11.53 Million shares of worth $202.85 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.53% of company’s outstanding stock.