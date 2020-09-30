CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 51,837 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $77.4 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.26 per share which meant it gained $1.21 on the day or 115.24% during that session. The CTIC stock price is 13.72% off its 52-week high price of $1.95 and 72.57% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 754.74 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) trade information

Sporting 115.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the CTIC stock price touched $2.6799 or saw a rise of 18.65%. Year-to-date, CTI BioPharma Corp. shares have moved 37.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 107.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) have changed 92.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 356.17 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +76.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 32.74% from current levels.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +36.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -31.7%.