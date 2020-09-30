Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has a beta value of 0.63 and has seen 1,537,620 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.47 Billion, closed the recent trade at $57.72 per share which meant it gained $1.86 on the day or 3.33% during that session. The CNC stock price is -29.42% off its 52-week high price of $74.7 and 26.91% above the 52-week low of $42.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Centene Corporation (CNC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.96.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) trade information

Sporting 3.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the CNC stock price touched $58.18- or saw a rise of 0.57%. Year-to-date, Centene Corporation shares have moved -7.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) have changed -4.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $83.18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $65 while the price target rests at a high of $102. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +76.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.61% from current levels.

Centene Corporation (CNC) estimates and forecasts

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $28.23 Billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $28.45 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $18.98 Billion and $18.86 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 48.8% for the current quarter and 50.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +23.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +39.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.7%.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.9% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.16% with a share float percentage of 82.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Centene Corporation having a total of 1026 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 63.99 Million shares worth more than $4.07 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 47.74 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.03 Billion and represent 8.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 16502414 shares of worth $1.05 Billion while later fund manager owns 14.37 Million shares of worth $913.49 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.48% of company’s outstanding stock.