Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 1,723,243 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.92 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.73 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The BPY stock price is -74.94% off its 52-week high price of $20.52 and 39.47% above the 52-week low of $7.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.85 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the BPY stock price touched $12.00- or saw a rise of 2.25%. Year-to-date, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares have moved -35.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) have changed -1.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 32.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +44.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -23.27% from current levels.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -16.8% .

BPY Dividends

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 30 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.33 at a share yield of 11.88%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 6.49%.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.58% with a share float percentage of 65.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brookfield Property Partners L.P. having a total of 264 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brookfield Asset Management Inc. with over 87.1 Million shares worth more than $861.42 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. held 18.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 40.53 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $400.85 Million and represent 8.71% of shares outstanding.