Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) has a beta value of 3.18 and has seen 525,640 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $341.2 Million, closed the last trade at $3.25 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 14.84% during that session. The AWH stock price is -77.85% off its 52-week high price of $5.78 and 89.23% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 588.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 816.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) trade information

Sporting 14.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the AWH stock price touched $3.35-2 or saw a rise of 2.99%. Year-to-date, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. shares have moved 301.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) have changed 16.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1, which means that the shares’ value could jump -69.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -69.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -69.23% from current levels.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $922Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.3 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2019. Year-ago sales stood $798Million and $649Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.5% for the current quarter and 254.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -8.5% .

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.54% with a share float percentage of 43.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aspira Women’s Health Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oracle Investment Management Inc with over 10.29 Million shares worth more than $39.51 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Oracle Investment Management Inc held 9.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Birchview Capital, LP, with the holding of over 3.3 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.66 Million and represent 3.17% of shares outstanding.