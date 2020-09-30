Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,090,399 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.63 Billion, closed the last trade at $5.5 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The AM stock price is -53.64% off its 52-week high price of $8.45 and 69.27% above the 52-week low of $1.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.21.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the AM stock price touched $5.58-1 or saw a rise of 1.43%. Year-to-date, Antero Midstream Corporation shares have moved -27.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) have changed -18.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.03 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +100% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -27.27% from current levels.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Antero Midstream Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +161.9% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -155.36%, compared to -17.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 136.8% and 172.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +14.7%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $210.5 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $210.42 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $266.09 Million and $239.07 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -20.9% for the current quarter and -12% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -343.7% .

AM Dividends

Antero Midstream Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.23 at a share yield of 23.03%.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.27% with a share float percentage of 104.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Antero Midstream Corporation having a total of 316 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 34.52 Million shares worth more than $176.04 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 7.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 29.81 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $152.01 Million and represent 6.25% of shares outstanding.