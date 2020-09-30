AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) has a beta value of 1.99 and has seen 1,355,529 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $254.18 Million, closed the recent trade at $6.18 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 3.96% during that session. The AXTI stock price is -2.91% off its 52-week high price of $6.36 and 70.06% above the 52-week low of $1.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 575.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AXT, Inc. (AXTI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) trade information

Sporting 3.96% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the AXTI stock price touched $6.36-3 or saw a rise of 3.33%. Year-to-date, AXT, Inc. shares have moved 41.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) have changed 10.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.03, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.5 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +61.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.18% from current levels.

AXT, Inc. (AXTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AXT, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +85.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -157.14%, compared to -2.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 150% and 140% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +10.3%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $24.07 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $24.91 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $19.8 Million and $18.41 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.6% for the current quarter and 35.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -129.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.69% with a share float percentage of 64.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AXT, Inc. having a total of 117 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 3.28 Million shares worth more than $15.63 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 8.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.72 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.95 Million and represent 6.64% of shares outstanding.