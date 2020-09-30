American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 922,065 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $373.51 Million, closed the last trade at $16.03 per share which meant it gained $1.06 on the day or 7.08% during that session. The AMSC stock price is -2.74% off its 52-week high price of $16.47 and 72.55% above the 52-week low of $4.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 376.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 226.3 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) trade information

Sporting 7.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the AMSC stock price touched $16.47- or saw a rise of 2.67%. Year-to-date, American Superconductor Corporation shares have moved 104.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) have changed 25.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump -4.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +6.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.66% from current levels.

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that American Superconductor Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +192.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -29.03%, compared to -10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -171.4% and 43.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +20.8%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.77 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $18.73 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $14.01 Million and $15.12 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 34% for the current quarter and 23.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -159.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.