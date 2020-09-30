Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,116,434 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.53 Billion, closed the last trade at $48.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.33 on the day or -0.68% during that session. The ADPT stock price is -5.54% off its 52-week high price of $50.7 and 68.38% above the 52-week low of $15.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 964.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) trade information

Despite being -0.68% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the ADPT stock price touched $50.70- or saw a rise of 5.24%. Year-to-date, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares have moved 60.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) have changed 17.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $51.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $42 while the price target rests at a high of $63. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +31.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.57% from current levels.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +72.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.94%, compared to 14.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -154.5% and -52.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +13%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -42% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.9%.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.44% with a share float percentage of 77.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation having a total of 197 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Viking Global Investors, L.P. with over 33.49 Million shares worth more than $1.62 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Viking Global Investors, L.P. held 24.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Matrix Capital Management, with the holding of over 15.12 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $731.27 Million and represent 11.13% of shares outstanding.