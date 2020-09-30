1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,798,662 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.58 Billion, closed the last trade at $28.52 per share which meant it gained $2.54 on the day or 9.78% during that session. The ONEM stock price is -57.33% off its 52-week high price of $44.87 and 47.41% above the 52-week low of $15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) trade information

Sporting 9.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the ONEM stock price touched $28.70- or saw a rise of 0.63%. Year-to-date, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. shares have moved 29.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) have changed -2.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 9Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28 while the price target rests at a high of $43. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +50.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -1.82% from current levels.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -18.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27%.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.36% with a share float percentage of 74.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 1Life Healthcare, Inc. having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Carlyle Group Inc. with over 20.61 Million shares worth more than $748.65 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Carlyle Group Inc. held 16.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Oak Management Corp, with the holding of over 12.01 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $436.25 Million and represent 9.52% of shares outstanding.