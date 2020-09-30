AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has a beta value of 0.57 and has seen 1,648,980 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $480.05 Million, closed the last trade at $12.74 per share which meant it gained $2.07 on the day or 19.4% during that session. The ANGO stock price is -46.78% off its 52-week high price of $18.7 and 41.29% above the 52-week low of $7.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 295.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 270.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) trade information

Sporting 19.4% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the ANGO stock price touched $12.86- or saw a rise of 0.93%. Year-to-date, AngioDynamics, Inc. shares have moved -20.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) have changed 36.7%. Short interest in the company has seen 849.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +9.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.89% from current levels.

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AngioDynamics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +22.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -222.22%, compared to 5.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -187.5% and -166.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +3.9%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +4.38% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -211.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.45% with a share float percentage of 103.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AngioDynamics, Inc. having a total of 240 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.17 Million shares worth more than $62.71 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 16.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Victory Capital Management Inc., with the holding of over 4.82 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48.98 Million and represent 12.72% of shares outstanding.