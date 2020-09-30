IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 940,257 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.56 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.9 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 12.16% during that session. The IMAC stock price is -450% off its 52-week high price of $4.95 and 53.33% above the 52-week low of $0.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 112.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 254.9 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IMAC Holdings, Inc. (IMAC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) trade information

Sporting 12.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the IMAC stock price touched $1.09 or saw a rise of 20.06%. Year-to-date, IMAC Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -41.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) have changed -14.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 178.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 400% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +400% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 400% from current levels.

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (IMAC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -80.6%.

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.68% with a share float percentage of 1.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IMAC Holdings, Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 61.68 Thousand shares worth more than $77.1 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 12.14 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.18 Thousand and represent 0.1% of shares outstanding.