SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,633,315 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.74 Million, closed the last trade at $2.18 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.46% during that session. The SGBX stock price is -542.2% off its 52-week high price of $14 and 46.79% above the 52-week low of $1.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SG Blocks, Inc. (SGBX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 175.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +175.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 175.23% from current levels.

SG Blocks, Inc. (SGBX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SG Blocks, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +5.83% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.9% and 100.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +231.7%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.7 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $185Million and $337Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1900% for the current quarter and 1235.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +97.3%.