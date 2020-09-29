Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 3,361,960 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.48 Billion, closed the recent trade at $10.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.32 on the day or -2.93% during that session. The HST stock price is -78.13% off its 52-week high price of $18.9 and 25.92% above the 52-week low of $7.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.83 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.43.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) trade information

Despite being -2.93% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the HST stock price touched $11.13- or saw a rise of 4.63%. Year-to-date, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. shares have moved -42.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) have changed -9.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +50.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -24.6% from current levels.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -119.66%, compared to -3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -186% and -436.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -66.5%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $263.28 Million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $389.67 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.26 Billion and $1.33 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -79.1% for the current quarter and -70.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -14.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.4%.