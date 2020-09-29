Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 2,220,274 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $232.77 Million, closed the last trade at $7.96 per share which meant it lost -$1.93 on the day or -19.51% during that session. The EIGR stock price is -98.74% off its 52-week high price of $15.82 and 42.84% above the 52-week low of $4.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 415.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 438.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (EIGR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.59.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) trade information

Despite being -19.51% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 22 when the EIGR stock price touched $10.09- or saw a rise of 21.11%. Year-to-date, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -46.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) have changed -25.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 329.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23 while the price target rests at a high of $55. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +590.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 188.94% from current levels.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (EIGR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +17% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +19.3%.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.7% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.05% with a share float percentage of 86.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 138 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are 683 Capital Management LLC with over 2.16 Million shares worth more than $20.71 Million. As of June 29, 2020, 683 Capital Management LLC held 7.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.97 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.89 Million and represent 6.73% of shares outstanding.