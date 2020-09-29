Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 3,372,033 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $740.68 Billion, closed the recent trade at $277.94 per share which meant it gained $1.93 on the day or 0.7% during that session. The BABA stock price is -7.58% off its 52-week high price of $299 and 41.83% above the 52-week low of $161.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.06 Million shares.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) trade information

Sporting 0.7% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the BABA stock price touched $279.3 or saw a rise of 0.48%. Year-to-date, Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares have moved 31.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) have changed -3.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.62.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +44.3% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.19%, compared to 0.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.6% and -83.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +35.7%.

29 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.99 Billion for the current quarter. 27 have an estimated revenue figure of $30.22 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $14.97 Billion and $20.3 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 53.6% for the current quarter and 48.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +42.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +67.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.35%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.8% with a share float percentage of 65.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alibaba Group Holding Limited having a total of 2620 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 90.97 Million shares worth more than $19.62 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 3.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 67.6 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.58 Billion and represent 2.5% of shares outstanding.