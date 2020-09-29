Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) has a beta value of 0.49 and has seen 2,696,434 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.94 Million, closed the last trade at $5.4 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -1.64% during that session. The FLUX stock price is -35.93% off its 52-week high price of $7.34 and 25.93% above the 52-week low of $4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 393.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 363.76 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Despite being -1.64% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 22 when the FLUX stock price touched $6.70-1 or saw a rise of 19.4%. Year-to-date, Flux Power Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -41.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) have changed -5.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 159.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +159.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 159.26% from current levels.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +13.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -3.7%.