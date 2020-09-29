Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 44,638,053 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $321.38 Million, closed the recent trade at $9.26 per share which meant it gained $8.04 on the day or 659.02% during that session. The APM stock price is -97.08% off its 52-week high price of $18.25 and 87.47% above the 52-week low of $1.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 221.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 190.3 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aptorum Group Limited (APM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.29.

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) trade information

Sporting 659.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the APM stock price touched $14.23 or saw a rise of 31.83%. Year-to-date, Aptorum Group Limited shares have moved -38.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 502.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) have changed 357.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +61.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.79% from current levels.

Aptorum Group Limited (APM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -21.2%.

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.01% with a share float percentage of 0.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aptorum Group Limited having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 12.75 Thousand shares worth more than $48.33 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.15% of shares outstanding.