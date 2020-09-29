Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) has a beta value of 2.81 and has seen 2,084,671 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $114.43 Million, closed the last trade at $1.15 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The MARK stock price is -209.57% off its 52-week high price of $3.56 and 78.26% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.56 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 22 when the MARK stock price touched $1.315 or saw a rise of 12.55%. Year-to-date, Remark Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 123.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) have changed 0.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 269.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.25 while the price target rests at a high of $4.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +269.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 269.57% from current levels.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Remark Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +196.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -51.92%, compared to 8.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 63.6% and 75% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +82.1%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.82 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.59 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $686Million and $260Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 311.1% for the current quarter and 1280.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -8.9%.