Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 11,666,313 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $89.34 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.52 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 49.02% during that session. The GRNQ stock price is -105.26% off its 52-week high price of $3.12 and 86.18% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 159.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) trade information

Sporting 49.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the GRNQ stock price touched $2.16 or saw a rise of 30.32%. Year-to-date, Greenpro Capital Corp. shares have moved 164.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 52.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) have changed 26.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 426.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +426.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 426.32% from current levels.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -49.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +84.5%.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 78.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0% with a share float percentage of 0%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Greenpro Capital Corp. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 38.24 Thousand shares worth more than $63.48 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 10.68 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.72 Thousand and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.