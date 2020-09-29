Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 4,419,467 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.54 Billion, closed the recent trade at $15.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.43 on the day or -2.74% during that session. The VIPS stock price is -58.11% off its 52-week high price of $24.46 and 44.67% above the 52-week low of $8.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.85 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.27.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

Despite being -2.74% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 23 when the VIPS stock price touched $17.41- or saw a rise of 11.04%. Year-to-date, Vipshop Holdings Limited shares have moved 9.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.9%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) have changed -9.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 32.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.46.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vipshop Holdings Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +6.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.32%, compared to -2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8% and 12.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +7.3%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.17 Billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.84 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.8 Billion and $4.19 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.9% for the current quarter and 15.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +33.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +94.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.49%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.4% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.71% with a share float percentage of 64.1%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vipshop Holdings Limited having a total of 499 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 21.32 Million shares worth more than $424.45 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 4.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management, with the holding of over 17.85 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $355.45 Million and represent 3.83% of shares outstanding.