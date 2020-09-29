Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE:MXC) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 1,522,226 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.59 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.71 per share which meant it gained $0.56 on the day or 13.49% during that session. The MXC stock price is -210.62% off its 52-week high price of $14.63 and 67.52% above the 52-week low of $1.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE:MXC) trade information

Sporting 13.49% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the MXC stock price touched $6.49-2 or saw a rise of 22.19%. Year-to-date, Mexco Energy Corporation shares have moved 28.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE:MXC) have changed -7%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 197.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +197.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 197.24% from current levels.

Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +21.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -667.9%.

Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE:MXC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 60.3% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.97% with a share float percentage of 2.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mexco Energy Corporation having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with over 12.8 Thousand shares worth more than $41.98 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. held 0.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 2.5 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.2 Thousand and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.