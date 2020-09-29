Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) has a beta value of 2.74 and has seen 3,204,476 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.28 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.06 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 9.5% during that session. The RCON stock price is -423.59% off its 52-week high price of $5.55 and 29.25% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 64.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 218.54 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

Sporting 9.5% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the RCON stock price touched $1.28 or saw a rise of 10.94%. Year-to-date, Recon Technology, Ltd. shares have moved -50.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) have changed 4.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 843.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +843.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 843.4% from current levels.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -55.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +66.2%.