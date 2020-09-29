Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 3,005,166 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $111.39 Million, closed the last trade at $0.85 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0.37% during that session. The TNXP stock price is -488.24% off its 52-week high price of $5 and 54.12% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Sporting 0.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 22 when the TNXP stock price touched $0.9817 or saw a rise of 13.3%. Year-to-date, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares have moved -27.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) have changed -11.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.93 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 252.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +252.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 252.94% from current levels.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +92.8%.