Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) has a beta value of 2.27 and has seen 4,957,528 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $207.64 Million, closed the last trade at $3.64 per share which meant it gained $0.89 on the day or 32.36% during that session. The GALT stock price is -23.63% off its 52-week high price of $4.5 and 58.79% above the 52-week low of $1.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 203.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 167.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (GALT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) trade information

Sporting 32.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the GALT stock price touched $3.85-5 or saw a rise of 5.45%. Year-to-date, Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 27.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 36.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) have changed 33.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.1 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 119.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +229.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.89% from current levels.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (GALT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +13% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -1.2%.