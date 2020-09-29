Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,690,893 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $986.7 Million, closed the last trade at $14.3 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 4% during that session. The SPAQ stock price is -51.05% off its 52-week high price of $21.6 and 31.82% above the 52-week low of $9.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) trade information

Sporting 4% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 22 when the SPAQ stock price touched $16.60- or saw a rise of 13.86%. Year-to-date, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 40.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) have changed 10.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 379.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 40.55.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.41% with a share float percentage of 71.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Glazer Capital LLC with over 5.26 Million shares worth more than $56.34 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Glazer Capital LLC held 9.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with the holding of over 4.95 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $53.09 Million and represent 8.97% of shares outstanding.