Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,497,145 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.9 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.16 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or -1.06% during that session. The CTRM stock price is -2537.5% off its 52-week high price of $4.22 and 12.5% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

Despite being -1.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the CTRM stock price touched $0.1665 or saw a rise of 3.96%. Year-to-date, Castor Maritime Inc. shares have moved -91.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) have changed -13.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 636.93 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 48.62.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.91% with a share float percentage of 2.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Castor Maritime Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 909.17 Thousand shares worth more than $363.67 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CVI Holdings, LLC, with the holding of over 761.31 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $304.52 Thousand and represent 0.58% of shares outstanding.