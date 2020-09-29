MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 30,236,830 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $824.03 Million, closed the last trade at $7.05 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 6.17% during that session. The MOBL stock price is -3.55% off its 52-week high price of $7.3 and 58.3% above the 52-week low of $2.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MobileIron, Inc. (MOBL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.77, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.05 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +56.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0% from current levels.

MobileIron, Inc. (MOBL) estimates and forecasts

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $49.53 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $50.13 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $52.2 Million and $54.09 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -5.1% for the current quarter and -7.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -5.7%.