Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 3,913,684 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.56 Billion, closed the recent trade at $15.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.54 on the day or -3.24% during that session. The SAVE stock price is -197.06% off its 52-week high price of $47.5 and 56.16% above the 52-week low of $7.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.75 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.79.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) trade information

Despite being -3.24% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 23 when the SAVE stock price touched $17.25- or saw a rise of 7.59%. Year-to-date, Spirit Airlines, Inc. shares have moved -60.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) have changed -13.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $29. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +81.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -56.22% from current levels.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Spirit Airlines, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +33.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -267.98%, compared to -42.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -311.4% and -220.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -53.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +9.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +114.9%.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.2% with a share float percentage of 102.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spirit Airlines, Inc. having a total of 322 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.71 Million shares worth more than $137.29 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.7% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.18 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $110Million and represent 6.97% of shares outstanding.