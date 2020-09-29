SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,342,546 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.45 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.53 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 2.4% during that session. The SDC stock price is -34.78% off its 52-week high price of $15.54 and 68.43% above the 52-week low of $3.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) trade information

Sporting 2.4% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the SDC stock price touched $11.83- or saw a rise of 2.54%. Year-to-date, SmileDirectClub, Inc. shares have moved 31.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) have changed 52.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +30.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -56.63% from current levels.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SmileDirectClub, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +133.4% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -28.95%, compared to -6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 84.3% and 60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $146.71 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $180.26 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $165.44 Million and $196.71 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -11.3% for the current quarter and -8.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -54.7%.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.08% with a share float percentage of 79.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SmileDirectClub, Inc. having a total of 165 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC with over 26.9 Million shares worth more than $212.53 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC held 24.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 7.25 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.27 Million and represent 6.55% of shares outstanding.