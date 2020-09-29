Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 1,755,789 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $247.93 Million, closed the last trade at $2.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.39% during that session. The AGRX stock price is -67.78% off its 52-week high price of $4.765 and 87.68% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) trade information

Despite being -1.39% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 22 when the AGRX stock price touched $3.46-1 or saw a rise of 17.92%. Year-to-date, Agile Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 13.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) have changed -6.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 174.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +322.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 76.06% from current levels.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +23.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +34.7%.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.86% with a share float percentage of 39.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agile Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 72 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 15.92 Million shares worth more than $44.26 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 18.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.14 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.28 Million and represent 5.88% of shares outstanding.