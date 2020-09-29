Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 9,180,851 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $736.84 Billion, closed the recent trade at $258.76 per share which meant it gained $1.94 on the day or 0.76% during that session. The FB stock price is -17.74% off its 52-week high price of $304.67 and 47.02% above the 52-week low of $137.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 25.67 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Facebook, Inc. (FB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 50 have rated it as a Hold, with 38 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.89.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) trade information

Sporting 0.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the FB stock price touched $261.44 or saw a rise of 0.57%. Year-to-date, Facebook, Inc. shares have moved 26.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have changed -11.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $288.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $120 while the price target rests at a high of $335. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +29.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -53.62% from current levels.

Facebook, Inc. (FB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Facebook, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +54.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.97%, compared to 7.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -10.8% and 3.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +13.4%.

40 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.71 Billion for the current quarter. 38 have an estimated revenue figure of $24.11 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $17.65 Billion and $21.08 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.7% for the current quarter and 14.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +42.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -15.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.27%.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.41% with a share float percentage of 79.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Facebook, Inc. having a total of 3459 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 188.14 Million shares worth more than $42.72 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 161.27 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.62 Billion and represent 6.71% of shares outstanding.