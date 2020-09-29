NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 42,153,279 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23Billion, closed the last trade at $18.81 per share which meant it gained $0.49 on the day or 2.67% during that session. The NIO stock price is -11.91% off its 52-week high price of $21.05 and 93.67% above the 52-week low of $1.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 62.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 134.54 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NIO Limited (NIO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

NIO Limited (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NIO Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +594.1% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -55.56%, compared to -17.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 92.9% and 61.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +94.5%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $620.86 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $738.32 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $262.47 Million and $406.99 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 136.5% for the current quarter and 81.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +51.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.15%.

NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.29% with a share float percentage of 42.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NIO Limited having a total of 310 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 97.78 Million shares worth more than $754.84 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 61.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 42.7 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $329.61 Million and represent 26.68% of shares outstanding.