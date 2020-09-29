Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has a beta value of 0.27 and has seen 5,111,204 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.88 Billion, closed the recent trade at $9.16 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 0.99% during that session. The ZNGA stock price is -16.7% off its 52-week high price of $10.69 and 38.54% above the 52-week low of $5.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 19.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) trade information

Sporting 0.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the ZNGA stock price touched $9.16-0 or saw a rise of 0.38%. Year-to-date, Zynga Inc. shares have moved 49.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have changed 0.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 99.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.59, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $13.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +44.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.66% from current levels.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zynga Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +32.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3500%, compared to -13.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 80% and 12.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +41.8%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $625.17 Million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $649.19 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $384.97 Million and $433.4 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 62.4% for the current quarter and 49.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +147.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.76%.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.1% with a share float percentage of 87.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zynga Inc. having a total of 491 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 86.95 Million shares worth more than $829.5 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, with the holding of over 64.41 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $614.44 Million and represent 5.99% of shares outstanding.