JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 2,162,367 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.15 Billion, closed the recent trade at $11.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -3.01% during that session. The JBLU stock price is -86.8% off its 52-week high price of $21.65 and 42.97% above the 52-week low of $6.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.21 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.08.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

Despite being -3.01% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the JBLU stock price touched $12.27- or saw a rise of 5.34%. Year-to-date, JetBlue Airways Corporation shares have moved -37.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) have changed -2.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +55.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -30.97% from current levels.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that JetBlue Airways Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +35.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -395.26%, compared to -42.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -452.5% and -362.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -61.6%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $468.36 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $833.45 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.09 Billion and $2.03 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -77.5% for the current quarter and -59% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +9.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +272.5%.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.71% with a share float percentage of 106.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JetBlue Airways Corporation having a total of 457 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.21 Million shares worth more than $263.93 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 23.04 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $251.17 Million and represent 8.46% of shares outstanding.