Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) has a beta value of 0.43 and has seen 2,180,054 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $182.88 Million, closed the last trade at $2.25 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.9% during that session. The EVFM stock price is -233.33% off its 52-week high price of $7.5 and 15.11% above the 52-week low of $1.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.45.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) trade information

Sporting 0.9% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 22 when the EVFM stock price touched $2.41-6 or saw a rise of 6.64%. Year-to-date, Evofem Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved -63.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) have changed -28.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 240.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +388.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 33.33% from current levels.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +42.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +65.4%.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.27% with a share float percentage of 109.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evofem Biosciences, Inc. having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 12.67 Million shares worth more than $35.86 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 15.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 3.05 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.64 Million and represent 3.76% of shares outstanding.