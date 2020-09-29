DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,602,840 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $943.25 Million, closed the last trade at $26.95 per share which meant it gained $3.06 on the day or 12.81% during that session. The DPHC stock price is -18% off its 52-week high price of $31.8 and 64.75% above the 52-week low of $9.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) trade information

Sporting 12.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 22 when the DPHC stock price touched $31.80- or saw a rise of 15.25%. Year-to-date, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares have moved 170.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) have changed 52.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.77 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.91.

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.18% with a share float percentage of 64.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS O’Connor LLC with over 2.04 Million shares worth more than $21.04 Million. As of June 29, 2020, UBS O’Connor LLC held 7.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, with the holding of over 2.04 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.01 Million and represent 7.29% of shares outstanding.