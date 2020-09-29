Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 1,453,958 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.44 Million, closed the last trade at $1.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -9.85% during that session. The SYPR stock price is -80.67% off its 52-week high price of $2.15 and 54.62% above the 52-week low of $0.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sypris Solutions, Inc. (SYPR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) trade information

Despite being -9.85% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 25 when the SYPR stock price touched $1.86 or saw a rise of 36.02%. Year-to-date, Sypris Solutions, Inc. shares have moved 52.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) have changed -0.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.25 while the price target rests at a high of $1.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +5.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.04% from current levels.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (SYPR) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.7 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $20Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $19.56 Million and $25Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.8% for the current quarter and -20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -10.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8%.