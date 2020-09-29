Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has a beta value of 1.85 and has seen 2,502,064 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.72 Billion, closed the last trade at $31.05 per share which meant it gained $0.67 on the day or 2.21% during that session. The APPS stock price is -11.82% off its 52-week high price of $34.72 and 88.79% above the 52-week low of $3.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) trade information

Sporting 2.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 23 when the APPS stock price touched $34.72- or saw a rise of 10.57%. Year-to-date, Digital Turbine, Inc. shares have moved 335.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) have changed 29.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump -24.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -19.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -32.37% from current levels.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Digital Turbine, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +642.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 135%, compared to 4.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 120% and 140% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +76.1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +17.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +387% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 50%.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.22% with a share float percentage of 60.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Digital Turbine, Inc. having a total of 203 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.66 Million shares worth more than $71.14 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 6.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 4.97 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.43 Million and represent 5.67% of shares outstanding.