Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has a beta value of 2.69 and has seen 15,242,630 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.78 Billion, closed the recent trade at $53.91 per share which meant it lost -$4.3 on the day or -7.39% during that session. The CZR stock price is -31.22% off its 52-week high price of $70.74 and 88.89% above the 52-week low of $5.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) trade information

Despite being -7.39% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the CZR stock price touched $59.73- or saw a rise of 8.34%. Year-to-date, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. shares have moved -8.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have changed 11.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $63.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $52 while the price target rests at a high of $75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +39.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -3.54% from current levels.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +383.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -576.87%, compared to -17.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -525.5% and -558.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +62%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.55 Billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.81 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $663.18 Million and $592.12 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 133.3% for the current quarter and 205.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -15.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.5%.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.14 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $406.36 Million and represent 10.29% of shares outstanding.