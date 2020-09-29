Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) has a beta value of 1.87 and has seen 3,109,899 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $133.9 Million, closed the last trade at $2.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.48% during that session. The PLG stock price is -42.58% off its 52-week high price of $2.98 and 58.85% above the 52-week low of $0.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 259.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 397.9 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) trade information

Despite being -0.48% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the PLG stock price touched $2.28-8 or saw a rise of 8.33%. Year-to-date, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares have moved 23.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) have changed -7.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 374.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump -36.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.33 while the price target rests at a high of $1.33. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -36.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -36.36% from current levels.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +24.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +74.6%.