PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 16,023,091 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $100.69 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.44 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 17.98% during that session. The PED stock price is -73.61% off its 52-week high price of $2.5 and 53.68% above the 52-week low of $0.667. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 175.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.91 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) trade information

Sporting 17.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the PED stock price touched $2.33 or saw a rise of 34.76%. Year-to-date, PEDEVCO Corp. shares have moved -8.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 49.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) have changed 0.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 407.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 213.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 386.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +386.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 386.11% from current levels.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +54% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -104.6%.