Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 3,406,781 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.5 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.86 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 7.92% during that session. The MCEP stock price is -291.61% off its 52-week high price of $11.2 and 58.04% above the 52-week low of $1.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 121.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 274.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (MCEP) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) trade information

Sporting 7.92% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the MCEP stock price touched $3.37-1 or saw a rise of 17.35%. Year-to-date, Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP shares have moved -49.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) have changed -3.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.37, which means that the shares’ value could jump 157.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.37 while the price target rests at a high of $7.37. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +157.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 157.69% from current levels.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (MCEP) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +77.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.55%.